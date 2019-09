SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- A rare show of northern lights could make an appearance in parts of KELOLAND. Meteorologist Brian Karstens takes a closer look at the details and how the sun's recent activity is affecting our weather.

A geomagnetic storm has been brewing on the sun. Sounds like a big deal, right? It turns out, the sun is in the sleepy cycle and the awakening of a storm is a big deal. Northern lights are very pretty if you've ever seen them. They are very hard to forecast, however.