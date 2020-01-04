Less snow expected in January

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we’ve seen warmer days in January, it could be worse. Meteorologist Scot Mundt shows us how often we warm in January.

Aside from the noise from Friday’s wind and snow, January has been rather quiet with temperatures above average. But we know we can have it swing the other direction at a moment’s notice.

The first three days of the month have been in the middle 30s in Sioux Falls, that’s above the average high of 26 degrees. While a majority of the days are in the 20s and 30s, we do sneak into the 40s too. And oh yes, it also tends to be colder.

Over the past 30 years, 54% of the highs in January for Sioux Falls are in the 20s and 30s. 30% have been in the teens and lower, and 16% have been in the 40s and warmer. Getting to the 40s and warmer is what we typically refer to as our “January thaw”.

But that January thaw may be hard to get to this year. Sure we have 50s in the forecast for Rapid City on Saturday, but 40 degree weather will be hard to come by in Sioux Falls.

And with the Arctic Air slowly moving into the upper plains late next week, we may not see 40 degree weather this year.