Lennox sees brunt of Lincoln County storm damage, residents clean up

LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) – In Lincoln County, it seems the majority of the storm damage happened in Lennox with fallen trees and power lines.

The streets of Lennox are now filled with trees, branches and debris following a damaging storm that resident Drew Sweeter says only lasted for maybe 15 minutes.

“My four-year-old and I tried making a hightail run to my parents but as soon as we walked out the door we saw a wall of clouds and winds,” Lennox resident Drew Sweeter said. “As soon as I saw that, the sirens went off and it kind of got a little scary right away.”

Those fifteen minutes caused plenty of damage.

“Major tree damage all over town and a lot of roof damage from trees falling on roofs and of course power lines are down all over town,” Harold Timmerman, Lincoln County Emergency Manager said. “The major feeder line for Lennox got hit south of Chancellor and Excel will have that rerouted as soon as they possibly can. The high school sustained roof damage and they’re looking to get a contractor to see if they can go in there and remove things and make sure it’s safe before people go in so no one gets hurt from a roof falling in.”

“One neighbor had three trees on his pickup, there was a trampoline on top of about a 70-foot tall tree and just shingles missing and stuff like that,” Sweeter said.

Timmerman says, luckily, nobody was injured in the storm.

Now, the cleanup process begins.

“It’s going to take some time and we do want to reiterate that tell people to stay off the streets and not drive around too much because it just hinders cleanup,” Timmerman said.

“This is not the first time this has happened in Lennox and I can guarantee it won’t be the last, but it’s just kind of cool seeing how the community comes together in stuff like this,” Sweeter said.

Drew Sweeter is the brother of KELOLAND’s Grant Sweeter. Timmerman says he’s unsure about what the possibilities are for school happening on Monday at the high school because of the damage. For now, a site has been set up for people to take their fallen trees and branches.

“We have a site south of Lennox on 17 where we can dump trees now, it’s G Cooper Property is what it’s called and we can pile trees there and they’ll have a loader there to pile them up and then they’ll be ground up later,” Timmerman said.

He says anyone who needs to report storm damage can do so by calling the Canton dispatch center or 911.