Lawns will be greening up soon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While much of the landscape continues to be brown, that will soon change.

It may be hard to find, but if you look hard enough you can see things are starting to green up or buds are starting on the trees. The warmer weather we’ve had this year is changing the landscape sooner than last year. Both Sioux Falls and Aberdeen are averaging highs ten degrees warmer than last year, and it’s helping the soil temperature.

For the most part, southern and southeast KELOLAND are near 40 degrees in soil moisture temperatures. It does cool as you move north with the northeast corner in the lower 30s.

Compare this to a year ago, and you notice the temperatures are about 2-4 degrees cooler.

The warm soil temp also helps to soak up the heavy rain that’s on the way for the first half of the weekend.

We’ll also see more sunshine next week as compared to what we’ve had this week. That too will help us green.