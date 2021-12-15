LATEST: Storm brings snow, strong winds and more to the area

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A large, strong storm is moving through KELOLAND bringing a variety of weather to the area.

As of 5:45 p.m., the tornado watch for South Dakota counties has been dropped. It remains in place for areas in southwest Minnesota and northwest Iowa.

We’re also getting a new look at the storm as it moved through Yankton Wednesday evening.

Yankton, South Dakota

As of 5 p.m., there is a tornado watch for counties southeast of Sioux Falls, including Lincoln and Union Counties.

The storm system is also bring strong winds, rain and snow.

Casey King shared this video from Valentine, Nebraska, showing heavy snow Wednesday afternoon.

The other side of the storm is where the severe weather is happening. You can see a lot of lightning in this video from Orange City, Iowa, which was recorded around 4:45 p.m.

