SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been advertising a storm to move through the upper plains since last week. While some details need to be ironed out, it’s looking like winter will move in this week.

We knew we couldn’t hold on to warm temperatures for too much longer. As the record highs from last week are gone, soon to be replaced with well below average highs. Along with it, snow.

This is a look at what the computer models were thinking this morning for snow.

First, the European model paints an area of heavy snow in north central South Dakota.

While the American model moves it south over Pierre, it’s nice to see the models have an idea on a snowstorm in KELOLAND, it’s just a matter of the placement of the heaviest snow that comes into question.

And even the Canadian model is in the same camp with heavy snow setting up somewhere in central KELOLAND. Though the extended version of the Canadian doesn’t go in our graphics system, it is nice to see the agreement.

And as the days get closer, we’ll continue to monitor the latest data that comes into the Storm Center, but in the meantime, be prepared for winter later this week and for the weekend.