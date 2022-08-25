SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve gone through another week of watching the rain gauges across KELOLAND, and some areas of improvement can be seen.

Though we haven’t seen widespread rain across the region, areas that have been able to get in on some rain have seen a good amount. Thankfully, several of those areas were regions where moderate to severe drought conditions have been observed for a while.

We have several bulls-eyes across KELOLAND on our 7-day rain total map. While much of the region has at least seen a little rain since last week, areas toward Custer, Mobridge, Bison, Pierre, Milbank and Chamberlain have observed two or more inches of rain.

The latest update on our drought monitor shows some improvement in a few areas, but notice the abnormally dry conditions creeping into northeastern South Dakota.

Unfortunately, extreme drought conditions also hold steady along the Cheyenne River and in the southeastern portion of KELOLAND.

At this time last year, nearly 95% of South Dakota was experiencing at least moderate drought, with extreme drought covering over a quarter of the state.

The extended outlook is a case of “Good News, Bad News” for KELOLAND.

The good news is that we have several chances for rain across the region. The bad news is that…yet again…it’ll be a rain of the hit-or-miss variety.