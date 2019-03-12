March 12, 2019 10:00 AM UPDATE - Grant Smith & Brian Karstens

After looking at the morning updates, some updates are needed to the snow and ice forecast. First off, the ice forecast needed to be expanded in northeast SD. Notice how the ice threat zone stretches along the east side of the coteau. That area will be highly dependent on the wind so it is highly susceptible to changes.

This next update comes from the short-term, high resolution computer models. It appears there will be a quick switch from rain to snow in the east and southeast areas on Thursday. This switch will happen in the late morning to early afternoon. So this area will go from strong winds and rain to strong winds and snow, which has all the ingredients to a blizzard. This will be a small weather feature that will need to be monitored closely.

March 12, 2019 5:15 AM UPDATE - Grant Smith & Brian Karstens

Some of the Winter Storm Watches from yesterday have been upgraded to Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings. The Winter Storm Warnings are in the Black Hills where significant snow is likely but the winds won't be quite as strong. But the plains of SD is looking at significant snow with very strong winds upwards of 60+ mph. These will be in effect Wednesday and Thursday.

In addition to the winter weather, there is a Flood Watch issued for the southeast. This is for heavy rain, upwards of 1 to 3" of rain. Even embedded thunder is not out of the question in northwest Iowa. We got a glimpse of urban flooding last weekend and there's no reason to think that won't repeat only this time, river flooding is a concern.

Snow is still looking very impressive in the cold sector of this storm. There is over a 95% chance for more than 12" of snow in the southwest and a near 70% chance for more than 18" of snow in southwest SD. For those near I-29 and east, there is snow likely, but not near the amounts.

There is also a threat for icing. With the east in the warm sector of the storm and the west in the cold sector, the transition zone where temperatures go from above freezing to below freezing, is where the icing threat is.

In addition to the snow, rain, and ice, the winds will be very strong. Sustained winds up to, and over, 40 mph are likely with gusts easily over 60 mph. Below is just a screenshot of the winds Thursday morning but winds will be ramping up Wednesday, will stay strong Wednesday night, and last into Thursday.

March 11, 2019 10:35 PM UPDATE - Jay Trobec

Just looking at the probabilities of heavy snow in the southwestern quarter of South Dakota. The probability of a foot or more has actually been increasing. The latest forecast models have settled on an almost unbelievable 90% risk that the areas around Martin up to Murdo will get a foot or more of snowfall. I don't think I have ever seen such a thing. Pierre's risk of a foot has increased slightly, to about 60%. I called this storm a whopper on TV, and it appears that will be the case - and it doesn't even include the punch that north winds exceeding 40 mph will provide.

March 11, 2019 3:50 PM UPDATE - Jay

A very powerful low pressure system moves into Kansas on Wednesday, and will push rainfall into areas along and south of I-90 during the morning hours of Wednesday. During the day on Wednesday, rain will increase from south to north – primarily along and east of the James River – while snow will begin in western and northern South Dakota. North winds will pick up dramatically with the snowfall, creating blizzard conditions. Temperatures will be in the 30s to low 40s, but probably fall during the day with those north winds. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND could see heavy rainfall of an inch or two, so it could be a repeat of the urban ponding we saw on Saturday - or even more significant flooding will certainly be possible. And in the area between the rainfall in the east and snowfall in the west, there could be a "few counties" wide ribbon of significant icing somewhere in central South Dakota.

(Green and yellow are rain, blue is snow, salmon color is a mix or freezing rain)

Snow and fierce winds will continue on Thursday, especially the first half of the day. Heavy snowfall will be possible, especially in western and central South Dakota. The probability of a foot or more of snow is staggeringly high… from 30% in Aberdeen to 50% in Pierre, to a bullseye probability of 80% that Martin, SD will get a foot or more of snow. Temperatures on Thursday will be in the 30s, although very strong winds will make it feel much colder.

