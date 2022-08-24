SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We all know how fast the weather can change in KELOLAND during the summer as dark clouds gather and rumbles of thunder approach. Here are some timely reminders of how we track lightning.

Just like no two thunderstorms are exactly the same, neither are two lightning strikes. While we can’t forecast exactly where a lightning strike is going to hit, we can gather clues about an approaching storm to help make informed decisions about when to head indoors when a storm approaches.

Our lightning tracker system on VIPIR shows both the number and the polarity of lightning strikes in our region. In other words, positive versus negatively charged strikes. Why do we care about that? Take this morning’s thunderstorms as an example. Notice the lines on the screen are different colors and different lengths. The length of each line represents the strength of each strike. Most of these aren’t big, but check out this positive strike near Turkey Ridge after 6 a.m. A tiny thunderstorm in size produced a huge lightning strike towering above all the rest.

The lightning data we get in the Storm Center is sent directly to your mobile device on our KELOLAND Storm Tracker App. If you really pay attention, you can even see the little plus signs showing those stronger lightning strikes.

Don’t forget about the push notifications that will instantly alert you to lightning approaching your location as well the next time a storm heads your way.

