Late in the day storms for KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eastern KELOLAND had rain Wednesday morning, it’s something we’ll have to watch for the next several mornings as our best rain chances are overnight.

While the heat and humidity will be high for the next several days, the rain chances during the day will be low. Here’s what is going on in the atmosphere to bring our rain chances at night.

The heat will continue to build to put a “cap” on the atmosphere. Simply put, it will be too warm to storm. Until late in the day and overnight, that’s when the low level jet may kick in to bring in extra lift to break the cap. Eventually leading to stormy weather.

This trend of hot and humid days followed by storm chances at night should continue into next week as well.

Unfortunately, strong to severe storms will be possible during the overnight too. So it’s a good idea to get alerts to wake you up by a weather radio or our KELOLAND Live Doppler Storm Tracker App.