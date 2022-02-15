SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve been talking about the dry conditions this month, but that may soon change.

Western, central, eastern, and southeast KELOLAND have been snowfall-free for a while. This has helped with our above-average temperatures over the past several weeks. But, it’s not like that in northeast KELOLAND.

This graphic shows the snow cover.

It shows snow in the northeast as well as the Hills of western South Dakota.

If you’re looking for snow or rain, you may be in luck. That is if computer models hold true.

They’ve been pointing to a system to come in from the southwest. Not this week, but next week. It’s the closest we’ve seen something in quite some time.

So, the landscape may start to change and go from brown to white. That is if it’s cold enough to snow, and I think it will be.

Not only is the last week of the month looking active, but that may continue into spring. Which is just around the corner. Good news for those looking for water.