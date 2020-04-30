Last day of April filled with sunshine and warm air

While the first day of May will bring us widespread 80 degree weather, we’ve had May’s full of interesting weather.

The last day of April was full of sunshine and warm air as temperatures hit the 70s and 80s. If you didn’t hit 80 for April 30th, there’s a chance to hit it on May 1st. If we hit 80 tomorrow in Sioux Falls, that will be the fourth time we had highs in the 80s on May 1st over the past 30 years. But cooler weather will quickly return, and stay with us.

We’ve seen cooler weather in May before. While the average high for the month is 70 degrees, Sioux Falls has experienced average highs in the middle 60s twice since 1990. It happened in 1997 and 1996.

Some may remember the flooding due to snowmelt in ’97, while the wet ground kept us cool during the day we also had three overnight lows in the 20s that May.

We do have temperatures cooling to the 60s next week, which is slightly below average. If we clear during the overnights, we’ll have to watch for temperatures to cool enough for the possibility of frost.

So you may want to hold out on some of the planting around the house. I’ll have a closer look at May’s outlook tomorrow.

