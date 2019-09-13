Lake, river and creek levels setting records

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As lakes, rivers and creeks continue to swell. We’re setting records. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at the water levels.

Even though the heavy rain has passed, some area lake and river levels will continue to go up due to slow runoff and downstream flow. It’s been another one for the record books.

The water levels continue to go up in some areas. Two day rain amounts of 6 to 11 inches fell in parts of eastern KELOLAND leading to the flooding woes. This map shows river rain gauges and their stages.

Major flood stages are labeled with a purple dot. These are found along the Big Sioux and James Rivers in southeast South Dakota. Some of those have crested at record levels.

As the water continues to flow, gauges downstream will also be monitored for major and record levels. We do have dry skies in the forecast for the weekend and through at least the first half of next week.