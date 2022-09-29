SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Area rivers and streams are showing signs of dry conditions over the past several months as many are below average.

Our weather will not be changing much over the next couple of days as we’ll have dry skies and warm temperatures. Not good news for area rivers and streams.

This is a look at our current streamflow in South Dakota. The James River Valley seems to be doing the best with many in the 76th percentile and above. Then again, northeast KELOLAND is an area that’s been getting steady precipitation all year.

Streamflow is much lower in eastern, central and western South Dakota. The areas highlighted in brown are in the 24th percentile of average and lower.

While we stay dry in central and eastern KELOLAND for the next several days, rain moves into western South Dakota for the weekend. Some of the rain amounts in western KELOLAND may approach a half inch.

Eastern KELOLAND will have to wait for rain. As of now, our best chance may be late next week.