SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Dry conditions continue, KELOLAND Weather takes a look at how far behind we are with moisture so far.

Temperatures will slowly warm through the weekend, and we’ll continue with warm air as we go through next week. But sooner or later, we’ll be asking for water.

Snow and ice continue to cover areas of KELOLAND, but it will soon melt and a lot of the snow will be gone by the time we hit this time next week.

But we’ll have to replenish ground moisture soon as we get into the warmer months ahead. Here’s where we stand so far on moisture this year.

The first two and a half months of the year are yielding below-average moisture for many in KELOLAND. As the actual amounts are coming in around a half-inch to an inch and a half, there are exceptions. Especially in southern KELOLAND, this is where most of the moisture is lacking with percentage values of 6% of the average for Yankton, 15% of the average for Winner and 23% of the average for Chamberlain.

And it looks like it will only get worse before it gets better as dry conditions will continue through next week.

Of course, as the precipitation stays away next week and the temperatures warm, fire danger will be a growing concern.