Labor Day dominated by heat

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sunny skies and a cool northerly breeze today, it was a refreshing day as compared to what we had yesterday.

Many in KELOLAND saw at least a 10 to 15-degree swing in temperatures today from the widespread 90s from yesterday to the 70s and 80s today.

Having 90-degree heat on Labor Day seems appropriate as the summer was dominated by heat.

For the summer months, Sioux Falls had 29 days with 90-degree heat. That’s a third of the summer, but Aberdeen, Pierre, and Rapid City had more. In fact, Pierre had 52 days of at least 90-degree heat. That’s 57% of the days from June to August.

The days of 90-degree weather are dwindling. In Sioux Falls, it averages out to be a day or two of hitting 90 in September, and we already had one. But 90-degree heat can continue into October as the latest 90 Sioux Falls has had was October 15, 1958, when the city hit 92.

So, as we head through September the falling leaves go hand in hand with our falling temperatures.