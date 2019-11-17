KELOLAND Winter Doppler Special airing Monday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — On the horizon is the KELOLAND Winter Doppler Special.

Since the beginning of October, our meteorologists have researched weather patterns, predicted seasonal changes and looked at trends throughout KELOLAND for this year’s Winter Doppler Special.

This marks the 43rd doppler special- you’ll see how KELOLAND’s weather is an island on its own when compared to the rest of the world, how the polar vortex and the stratosphere affects our weather, a recap of this year in weather and more, and, of course, Scot’s snowfall prediction.

The special airs on Monday at 6:30 p.m. CT.