KELOLAND will stay at or above average temps for the next several days

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s been a hot start to July with the temperature in Sioux Falls ranging from a high of 86 to a high of 90 for the first week of the month. It averages out to be 87.7 degrees, the fifth warmest start to July since 1990.

With morning clouds and rain in parts of southeast KELOLAND, temperatures may not reach the average of 84 degrees in Sioux Falls. There hasn’t been a below-average day in Sioux Falls since June 23, over two weeks ago.

Here’s a comparison of the first week of July compared to years past.

2012 was just plain hot with an average high for July 1-7 at 95.6 degrees. But, you have to remember, 2012 was a very dry year.

2002 was also dry and the temperature reflected it with an average high of 92. Then the numbers taper off closer to our average high this year of 87.7 degrees.

The good news is, with the heat in place we’ve had steady hits of rain. The bad news is some of that has come with severe weather or too much rain.

We’ll stay at or above average for the next several days, but early indications are suggesting to return to 90-degree heat by next weekend.