KELOLAND will see colder than average temps this winter

This is easily to coldest air of the season so far, as highs for some of us were only in the teens.

While we had steadier snow showers yesterday, the cold air of today was still able to squeeze out flurries, but anything that fell stayed light. This cold air will soon leave, but as everyone knows, it will be back.

The Pacific Ocean waters near Alaska are well above average. This, in turn, allows for cold air to pour in from Canada into the upper plains. Unless those waters cool dramatically over the next couple of months, get use to these types of cold intrusions.

Keep in mind, we also have above average snowfall in Canada, this too is a source for colder than average temperatures.

At least our current stretch of cold air will not thrust us into winter as numbers will slowly warm as we go through the week.