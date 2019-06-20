KELOLAND will see an increase in temps next week

While widespread rain and lightning haven’t been seen in KELOLAND this week, there have been spotty showers and thunder just about everyday somewhere in KELOLAND.

The wind pattern in the upper levels is what is driving these daily rain chances. West to northwest flow and upper level areas of low pressure bring in the rain.

But the rest of the ingredients for thunderstorms just aren’t there. Temperatures have been in the 60s and 70s. Dew points have been in the 50s and 60s. Those numbers aren’t high enough. And the surface winds haven’t been from the south long enough to drive in more moisture. But it looks like that will change next week.

Friday will bring slightly warmer temps and dew points in the 70s which could produce storms, but next week is looking a little better for thunderstorm development.

The second half of next week will have more of those ingredients — Temperatures look to warm to the 80s to near 90. Dew points will warm to upper 60s to 70s. And the winds will drive in moisture from the south.

However, it looks like we may miss out on a trigger that would make the storms widespread.

The upper level winds are projected to have a low on the northwest coast, which may be close enough to get some isolated storms going, but not close enough to get an outbreak of thunderstorms.

So now all we have to do is wait for a time when all those ingredients will meet. And when that happens, your KELOLAND meteorologists will be ready. And don’t forget, you can be ready too with the Storm Tracker app.