KELOLAND will see a few more weeks of warm temps before summer is over

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The work week started off with summer-like temperatures in the 80s to 90s with high humidity. And I’m sure there were a good number of you who enjoyed the warmth.

But perhaps you’re like me and are looking forward to the next season of chilly temps, hoodies, and hot drinks.

Well it turns out, we still have a few more weeks of summer left. And for this story, I defined summer as the warmest three months of the year. For South Dakota, the average last day of summer is around September 8. But that date could be different depending on where you live.

Most of KELOLAND sees the end of summer during the first week of September. But the farther north and east you are, like Aberdeen or Marshall, summer ends earlier in the week. Central and west KELOLAND ends just after the first week of September.

And as a side-note, meteorological fall begins September 1 and the astronomical fall begins on September 23.