KELOLAND will see a break from cold temps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Compared to how the year started, the workweek has been able to get off to a mild start.

With temperatures climbing into the 30s and 40s through much of the region, the first work week of the year has been set on easy weather mode. Even the northeast has been able to at least see some improvement. But this milder weather isn’t sticking around.

The ridge of high pressure that gave us this mild start will quickly erode as an Alberta Clipper races through the region. Its associated cold front will open the door for another surge of arctic air to plunge into KELOLAND.

If you remember how cold and windy it was around New Year’s Day, then you have a good idea of what to expect from Wednesday through Thursday night. Temperatures fall well below average across the board, with lows at times falling into the double digits below zero. By the end of the workweek and into the first half of the weekend, temperatures rebound across the region.

With no blocking feature to keep either the cold or the mild weather in place, we’ll continue with this back-and-forth through the start of next week. Beyond the 7 day outlook, however, temperatures attempt to moderate and hold steady as we go into the middle of the month.