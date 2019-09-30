KELOLAND Weather Team receives new and updated equipment

We have a new tool to help us help you get ready for the day and prepare for big weather events.

FutureScan will become FutureCast and that’s just the beginning.

For starters, here’s the normal view of what computer models are simulating for radar.

Now, we can throw on surface features including cold fronts and surface low pressures.

We can also throw on the jet stream and see all that the atmosphere will do in 3D space.

Here’s a look at what it will look like when storms roll through. Yellow means lightning is isolated. Red means a storm is more severe.

It will help us pinpoint the strongest thunderstorms, or even in winter when thundersnow is a possibility.

This product will also help us explain the weather story of the day, whether it’s a phenomenon like El Nino and La Nina or the science of flooding, lightning or icing.

Even VIPIR got a facelift. The earth layer is more detailed, so we can see the topography of KELOLAND much clearer.

And we can zoom in to see the fine details of every city and even satellite imagery fills in when we zoom in close enough.

This is just a small sample of the tools that will help us better serve you.