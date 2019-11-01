KELOLAND Weather outlook for November

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — October is now behind us — so what should we expect for the month of November? Meteorologist Scot Mundt takes a look.

It seems as if we’ve been dealing with cooler than average temperatures for much of the year, and as we are off and running in November, it’s not any different.

Even though it was the warmest start to the day this week with morning temperatures in the 30s, the clouds and strong northwest winds kept the temperatures down as highs remained below average once again.

Even though we’ll slowly warm this weekend, it will still be below average as highs try to return to the low 50s. Average highs this month go from the low and middle 50s to the low and middle 30s by the end of the month.

Lately it’s been feeling more like the end of November. The upper air pattern this month will be dominated by a northwest flow. And we’ll have to monitor any systems that ride that pattern in the upper plains for any rain or snow chances we may have.

And speaking of snow, our average snowfall this month ranges from around 6 to 8 inches. As long as we stay in a northwest flow I think we’ll be at or below that. But if the pattern changes and we start to see a trough develop in the southwestern United States, then it could be a different story.

If that stormy pattern does not develop in November, there’s a good chance we’ll start to see that in December.