KELOLAND weather is known for extremes and the next 24 hours will certainly prove that

Winter storm warnings in effect for the Black Hills tonight are making headlines.

The prospects of over 6 inches of snow in the higher elevation areas of the Black Hills will bring several records into play. Some of you may remember these scenes from September 11th, 2014. Mount Rushmore saw over 6 inches of heavy wet snowfall on that day. That storm still holds the records for the earliest significant snow in the Black Hills. Lead’s earliest 6-inch snow was September 15, 1965.

This storm will leave quite a large footprint of snow on the Rockies, stretching from Montana all the way to New Mexico where many areas are under winter storm watches and warnings. The depth of the cold is a striking contrast compared to the heat just departing.

That phrase “land of infinite variety” comes to mind when weather like this enters the forecast.