When storms threaten the game. When weather affects your work. And whenever you’re on the go. Tap the app – the KELOLAND Storm Tracker app. Tap the app to track storms. Tap the app for severe weather alerts. And tap the app for your hour-by-hour forecast.

Download the KELOLAND Storm Tracker app for fast, accurate local and national weather at your fingertips. With its personal alert notifications, you’ll know when significant weather is heading your way and when to take cover. And when you are traveling, use KELOLAND Storm Tracker to get real-time weather forecasts, interactive radar and current conditions for anywhere in the U.S.

The KELOLAND Storm Tracker app utilizes multiple radar sources including our own Live Doppler HD network to let you track storms like never before. With its easy to use interactive radar, you can take control and see where the storm is now and where it is tracking. You can set customized alerts on multiple locations to keep you and your family informed and safe.

Features:

Multiple Live interactive radar with many layering options lets you track the storms around you.

Alerts for severe weather.

Hour-by-Hour forecasts for Temperatures, Precip, and Wind.

Current weather conditions for your location and your saved locations. You can set multiple custom locations to track forecasts, alerts, radar, and more

News and weather headlines from KELOLAND TV.



​​

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Alerts are not working.

A: An issue with the update caused an error. Uninstall the app and re-install it.

Q: The Radar isn’t working

A: An issue with the update caused an error. Uninstall the app and re-install it.

Q: Part of the Radar image is cut off.

A: This is a new bug that was just found, but if you zoom out until the radar loads fully you’ll be able to zoom back into your area with the full radar image.

Q: Why did you change the app, there was nothing wrong with the current one.

A: This new app comes from our major weather technology provider Baron Services. This allows us to add our own Doppler HD Radars as well as match up closer with our forecasting. We are able to deliver more weather information to you.

Q: How do I add multiple locations that I can track?

A: When you are on either the Currents page or Radar page there will be a small “pin” icon. Tap on that and then tap on “Add Location”. You can search by name or by zip code. Whenever you want to change your location, click on the Pin and choose one of your saved locations. A step by step guide is available, click here to see how it’s done.

Q: How do I add alerts for multiple locations?

A: From the home screen or side menu, tap on Safety Net Alerts. Tap on Locations. Tap on “Add Location”. Find the location you want to save on the map by zooming into the location. Add a name for the location such as Work, School, Grandma’s House, or anything else you’d like. Then tap on “Done.”

Q: How do switch to my saved locations?

A: This changed in version 5.1.0. Previously you would tap on your location icon and choose your location. With 5.1.0 you can now swipe to your location. Demonstrated below. This also works on the “Currents” page. It’s now easier and faster than ever to track weather conditions.