KELOLAND Storm Center debuts new road temperature map

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The KELOLAND Storm Center has been debuting a handful of exclusive winter storm tools with the first big winter storm of the season.

On Thursday, Meteorologists Brian Karstens and Scot Mundt displayed one new item — a road temperature map. The technology shows what temperature roads are in different areas of KELOLAND.

A 3-hour timelapse, from 3:40 a.m. to 6:40 a.m. Thursday, showcased road temperatures dropping by nearly 10 degrees in Pierre and rain turned to snow. It also showed areas around the Blacks Hills with road temperatures in the 20s and areas around Sioux Falls around 55 degrees. You can watch that timelapse report in the video player above.

The KELOLAND Storm Center continues to utilize more than 30 LiveCams as well as three Live Doppler radars to convey the latest forecast information and details.

As snow and colder moves through KELOLAND. Road temperatures are falling quickly. Keep this in mind and be prepared for changing road conditions. Posted by KELO Scot Mundt on Thursday, October 10, 2019