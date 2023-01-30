SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’re now dealing with cold air behind the snow from last week. The cold will help keep our snow chances away, for at least a while.

With sunshine in the sky and snow on the ground, it was a very bright but cold day in KELOLAND.

As for the snowfall prediction for this winter season, I’m just seven inches shy of reaching my forecast of 50 inches in Sioux Falls. But I need a lot more elsewhere. I’m about halfway there for Aberdeen, which sits at 25.1 for the season. I’m about 60% of my prediction in Pierre and a little less than 60% of my prediction in Rapid City.

So, we can ease back on any new snow in southeast KELOLAND, but I can use some more in western, central, and northeast KELOLAND This week will be dry, but we still have plenty left in the snow season as we can easily go through April with snow, while January gave us record snow in south central and southeast KELOLAND.