KELOLAND severe weather resources available online

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Severe storms are in the forecast for parts of KELOLAND.

With the possibility of severe weather, we want to make sure you and your family stay safe.

There are multiple ways to receive weather alerts and updates from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center.

If our meteorologists need to break into television programming, you can also watch the coverage on KELOLAND.com on our Watch page.

Our KELOLAND.com Weather page includes the latest current conditions along with information on rainfall totals and wind speed.

You can easily track the severe storms as they move toward your neighborhood using our KELOLAND Live Doppler Radars online.

Our Storm Center page combines all of the online resources to follow the weather.

You can also check the weather in more than 30 towns across the area on our KELOLAND Live Camera page.

As you are on the go, make sure to check the KELOLAND News and KELOLAND StormTracker apps for updates. Download the apps now so that you are prepared when storms hit.



Weather Resources