KELOLAND seeing lower levels of moisture compared to last year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- As many of you know, it's still too early to be done with snow.

Getting snow in March is not uncommon in KELOLAND; it's our highest average for snowfall in a month for many locations. And we know how it can carry over into April.

Parts of southeast KELOLAND received anywhere from one to four inches of snow on Thursday and Thursday night.

But the fresh blanket of white will not last as sunshine and warmer weather will move in this weekend and next week. With about a week and a half of March left, thoughts now turn to April snow.

Since 1990, Sioux Falls has received measurable snow in April 20 times. So in any given year, there's about a 67% chance to get snow. During the last 30 years, we had 12 consecutive Aprils of measurable snow from 1992 to 2003.

Sioux Falls averages 4.6" in April. Keep in mind too, the average highs start in the low 50s but they end in the middle 60s.