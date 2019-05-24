KELOLAND prepares for the severe weather season

The weather has been very active just south of KELOLAND with several days of tornadoes, large hail, and damaging winds.

It has been a busy week for meteorologists south and east of KELOLAND. Daily severe weather has been hammering the central U.S. with all types of severe weather including tornadoes, hail, wind, and flooding.

The pattern we are stuck in consists of a persistent upper level high over the Gulf of Mexico and a persistent upper level low over the west coast.

This pattern puts severe weather right in the middle of the country.

The central U.S. received the most tornado and hail reports, then as the storms evolved and moved east, strong winds were the main threat.

In fact, from Sunday to Thursday, there were more than 100 tornado reports, 200 hail reports, and more than 500 wind reports.

And it looks like this pattern of severe weather won’t stop as the Storm Prediction Center has placed daily severe weather outlooks through Tuesday of next week.

KELOLAND meteorologists have been taking close notes because our severe weather season is just around the corner in early June, and if the pattern is the same, we can expect similar weather.