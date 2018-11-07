KELOLAND Nearing Wettest Year On Record

Now that the cold air is here, there will be better chances for snow than rain. But it still counts when Sioux Falls is chasing the wettest year on record.

With temperatures closer to feeling more like December, don't be too surprised to see snow this week and next week. But the snow will add to our second wettest year on record in Sioux Falls as we continue to chase first place.

As of Tuesday, we're a little more than a third of an inch away from setting the wettest year on record. Our next chance to add to it will be Friday as snow comes in from the northwest.

The way it's been going, we should be close to setting the record by the end of the month. But if we don't, the average precipitation in December is two-thirds of an inch. So it might just be a matter of time.