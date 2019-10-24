KELOLAND meteorologists have new ways to predict snow possibilities

We are no stranger to snow this October and it appears the month will end with more snow. But unlike the past, we now have some new ways to explore the snow possibilities in the seven day forecast.

What do I mean by that? Well, this map shows a traditional snow track from the European model.

We always caution that while these maps can give some strong signals as to where a snow event may take shape, they tend to shift around in five to seven day forecasts.

This is a new approach. We now have a graphic that will break down snow probability into categories. This display indicates the one inch snow chances on the European model next week.

For Sioux Falls, that’s 66%, about a 2 in 3 chance right now.

How about three inches of snow next week? Those numbers go down a bit, but still come in at 44%.

The six inch snow chance is less, but it’s still at 24%. It’s not so much the number on this graphic, but the risk zone shaded in yellow that tells you where to watch the forecast.

Numbers people will enjoy these maps a bit more as we always look for different ways to tell the weather story.