KELOLAND meteorologists explain the Winter Doppler Special

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Our KELOLAND meteorologists have been hard at work building the next Winter Doppler Special.

Meteorologist Grant Smith gives us a run through. It’s that time of year again, time for the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Winter Special.

The last few weeks, your KELOLAND meteorologists have been hard at work preparing for the special. And Friday, all four of us gathered with the good folks behind the scenes and put on the final touches of the show.

Chief Meteorologist Jay Trobec kicks us off with a recap of the year and did a story on how the climate of KELOLAND is a little bit like an island.

Morning Meteorologist Brian Karstens did a little research on the polar vortex and how that in combination with the stratosphere affects our weather. He also did an explainer story about another calendar that meteorologists pay close attention to.

Weekend Meteorologist Grant Smith sat down with National Weather Service Warning Coordination Meteorologist Peter Rogers to talk about the new winter warning that has been added to the NWS’s toolbox. And he looks closer at winter in KELOLAND, to try to help change your mindset about when spring begins.

Midday Meteorologist Scot Mundt looked at how sunspots can affect our weather and of course, he presents his winter season snowfall forecast.

So tune in Monday night at 6:30 p.m. CT, 5:30 p.m. MT for the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Winter Special.