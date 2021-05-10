KELOLAND may finally have a chance to warm up again

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Typical spring weather has been tough to come by across KELOLAND. A chance to see what this season truly has to offer, however, may finally be on the horizon.

It’s hard to believe that we were in the 80s and 90s on the first day of the month. Since that hot start to May, we’ve been able to escape the 60s just a handful of times. Keep in mind that our average high temperature this week is on either side of 70 degrees. In light of this, Mother Nature may finally cut us a break as we head later into the week.

Below average temperatures will stick around for a little while longer, including a chance for some frost early Tuesday, before a ridge of high pressure aloft begins to build to our west. This ridge slides eastward, shifting our winds to a more southerly direction by the end of the week.

The end result will be a slow but gradual warming trend that takes us into the weekend, allowing the region to finally disengage and turn the page on this latest chapter of below average spring weather. It’ll simply be a matter of exercising a little more patience.

While I don’t expect us to reach the same heights as we did when May first began, widespread 70s are certainly not out of the question. That being said, we may need to keep an eye on the skies for a few raindrops along the way.