KELOLAND lucking out on the weekends with warmer than average temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Wednesday may end up being our coldest day of the week with highs in the 20s and 30s. The warmest days may end up being this weekend.

We’ve had a good thing going this month as the timing has been working out by getting warm temperatures for the weekend. Looking back at the month shows many of the weekend days have been above average.

Here’s a look at the total degrees above average for the weekends in February. We experienced out warmest above average during the first weekend of the month with totals of 32 to 45 degrees above average. While we’ve slid a little from those numbers, many of the weekend days have been above average this month. Saturday is the last day of the month and it too will be well above as some areas have a chance at 50 degrees.

While we didn’t do much melting today, that will change starting tomorrow and through the weekend.

And guess what? Even next weekend, that first full weekend in March, is looking above average.