KELOLAND losing sunlight

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 05:26 PM CDT

This weekend was a turning point in the year. We are now losing sunlight every day.

Friday was our longest day of the year at just under 15 and a half hours long and now we are headed down. For now, we are only losing a few seconds a day but just like compound interest, those seconds will add up to minutes and eventually hours of less daylight per day.

By the end of the month, so about a week away, we'll only be down a couple minutes of sunlight.

But by the end of July, we'll be down about another 50 minutes worth of sunlight.

And by the end of August, we'll be down another 50 or so minutes.

Fast forward several months to December, which is when we start gaining daylight again, our days will be less than 9 hours long.

So get outside and enjoy as much of that sunlight as you can because before we know it, it will be dark by 5 p.m. and we'll have snow in the forecast again. Which it kind of feels like we just got rid of snow and I'm just not ready for that.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


