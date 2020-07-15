KELOLAND losing sunlight

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We’ve hit mid-July, and if you haven’t noticed it yet you soon will. I’m talking earlier and earlier sunsets and later and later sunrises.

Though you may not notice it right away, we’re losing more and more daylight as the days go by. We’re now at the time of year when we lose over a minute and a half of daylight, and it continues to slowly add up. From today to the end of the month, we’ll be down a total of 31 minutes. And it will slowly take its toll.

When you look at the average highs, they start going down either this month or next month.

Sioux Falls warmest average high is 84, which we’re at right now. It falls to 83 August 3rd.

Aberdeen’s average high doesn’t start falling until August 7. Pierre’s warmest average high is 90. That starts this Friday, but it drops to 89 August 4th. Rapid City’s warmest average high is 89, it runs for a week, from July 25th to August 1st.

Just wait until the end of August. That’s when we nearly lose three minutes of daylight per day. Just a reminder that fall isn’t that far away.