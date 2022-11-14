SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ready or not, cold temperatures are setting up shop in KELOLAND and winter weather is making its presence known.

During our KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Winter Special, our team of meteorologists share the various weather patterns they study before bringing you daily and weekly forecasts.

For the 19th year, meteorologist Scot Mundt will give his guess on just how much snow we could receive this winter across South Dakota from Rapid City to Sioux Falls.

As weather conditions change in the coming months, keep informed on the forecast by visiting the weather pages on KELOLAND.com and downloading the StormTracker app.