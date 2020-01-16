KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center resources

Live Now
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The week is ending with bitter cold that will be followed by a ground blizzard.

The forecast has already prompted a number of weather watches and warnings.

KELOLAND meteorologists are monitoring the storm; check out the following resources to stay safe in the coming days.

Here is the latest forecast update from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center:

Learn about the approaching storm in-depth from the KELOLAND Live Doppler HD Storm Center in the latest forecast update from our meteorologists:

For a full list of weather alerts in KELOLAND, click here.

Travel Resources

🚗 Driving

You can view road conditions in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota or Wyoming. You can also call 511.

By Air

You can check airport delays at Sioux Falls Regional Airport or Rapid City Regional Airport. If you are flying to a major hub, be sure to check that airport’s status as well. Some common hubs out of KELOLAND are: Minneapolis/St. Paul, Denver or Chicago (O’Hare).

You can check the up-to-the-minute travel waivers from each airline’s website: Delta, American, United, Frontier or Allegiant.

If a school is closed or a church or a major event is canceled, hear about it first from the KELOLAND Closeline. If you need to submit a closing, here are the instructions.

