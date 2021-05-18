KELOLAND lacking deep moisture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s easy to see how things are greening up across KELOLAND these days. It’s so green in Sioux Falls you might think the drought must be coming to an end, right? The problem isn’t the moisture in the topsoil, but rather, the subsoil that carries us through the hottest part of the summer.

That’s why the drought monitor is still in moderate and in some cases severe drought in NW Iowa. Again, topsoil moisture is doing much better, but we are lacking the deep moisture in the root zone that our plants come to depend on during those hot and dry spells during the summer. This situation is still much worse in northern and northwestern SD.

The big question remains how much will this picture change during the last half of May? We will likely find ourselves in a nice warm and humid airmass ripe for pockets of showers and thunderstorms at times the next several days. I expect pockets of local improvement with this pattern, but we don’t see an old fashioned all-day soaker system in the 7 day forecast just yet.

Many details will be forthcoming in the days ahead as we hope for some improvement for the driest areas of the region.