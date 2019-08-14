KELOLAND is in the tail end of severe weather season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We are in the tail end of severe weather season.

That means we’re seeing less severe weather but the severity is still quite strong.

And studying severe thunderstorm warnings in KELOLAND, there is a pattern that hints at certain areas being more prone to extreme hail events than extreme wind events.

For starters, I broke KELOLAND up into the three main National Weather Service offices: Sioux Falls, Aberdeen and Rapid City.

Looking at the more than 7,000 Severe Thunderstorm Warnings that these three offices have issued over the last 10 years, there is a pattern when looking at the most extreme events; wind speeds at 80 mph or greater and hailstones the size of golf balls or bigger.

The southeast has seen the most extreme wind events at a little over 2% of all warnings issued. Compare that to the 1.5% of all severe storm warnings from the Aberdeen and Rapid City offices.

But hail is the big difference. Out of all Severe Thunderstorm Warnings that come from the Rapid City office, about 20% of them are for golf ball or bigger hailstones. While the other two offices only see about seven to eight percent of their severe storms warnings due to hailstones of that magnitude.

So what would cause this? Now I have my own ideas based on the topography, but I thought I would ask one of the other KELOLAND meteorologists who has been here longer than I have.

“Well Grant, the hail numbers from western SD do not surprise me at all. The topography of the Black Hills creates the big hail storms while the humidity of the southeast would feed into those extreme wind events,” KELOLAND Meteorologist Brian Karstens said.

Looking ahead to the rest of the year, severe weather season may be calming down but don’t let your guard down just yet. Keep those StormTracker apps and weather radios ready to go.