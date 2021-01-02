KELOLAND has had quite the extremes in past New Year’s

We’re ringing in the new year with very little going on in the weather, which is a welcome sight compared to what we’ve seen in the past.

As the New Year begins, what you see is what you get. We’ll have seasonal temperatures in eastern KELOLAND with highs in the 20s, but we know how extreme it can be in KELOLAND.

In Sioux Falls, we’ve seen the extreme cold for New Year’s Day. The record cold low sits at 32 below, back in 1974. The coldest high was 10 below in 1928.

The highest precipitation recorded was just over an inch and a half in 1960 which resulted in over 11 inches of snow.

Speaking of snow, the deepest snowpack was 33 inches in 1969.

Of course, we have the warm extreme too. The warmest temperature for New Year’s Day is 55, set back in 1998.

