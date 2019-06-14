KELOLAND forecasts at Levitt at the Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’ve gone to a sporting event at the Premier Center in the last few years, you might have seen our weather forecast updates on the video board.

And soon, concert goers at Levitt at the Falls will benefit from the Storm Center weather updates.

The KELOLAND Storm Center has partnered up with Levitt organizers to provide weather updates while you are out here, enjoying the music. So while you are out there, you can expect a localized forecast for the evening in Sioux Falls, the overnight update and a quick look at the next day.

And in case you miss the weather update, the Stormtracker app is another great way to get the forecast update no matter where you are.

So don’t let not knowing the weather forecast stop you from heading downtown for the free concerts, because we’ll have you covered.

Download the KELOLAND Storm Tracker app for fast, accurate local and national weather at your fingertips.

