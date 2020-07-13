KELOLAND experiencing quite a few high humidity days

This summer has already been rather hot, but this trend extends further than just this year.

If you’ve felt like we’ve had a lot of hot and humid days lately, you’d be correct. High humidity days, which are days where the heat index exceeds 90 degrees, have been on the rise throughout KELOLAND and throughout much of the country. When comparing two 20 averages, 1980 to 1999 and 2000 to 2019, a large majority of the country has seen their rates double. So, if your area used to see 8 days of high humid heat, that rate is now up to at least 16 days.

Here in South Dakota, we have seen a roughly 140% increase in high humid heat days. Much of KELOLAND averaged between 11 to 25 days between 1971 and 2000, with south-central South Dakota seeing a few more. Taking that 140% increase into consideration, that would put the new average between 26 and 60 high humid heat days. What’s interesting is that Sioux Falls has seen an overall decrease over the last 40 years. This, unfortunately, is an exception to the overall rule.

So, what does this mean for us? Simply put, it means plan accordingly for more muggy days during the summer season. Stay hydrated, limit strenuous outdoor activities, and take frequent breaks if you must be out and about.

For what it’s worth, we do get a brief break from these muggy days through the middle of the week. Hot and humid weather, however, returns by the end of the week.