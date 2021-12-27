KELOLAND experiencing a dramatic swing in temperatures

While we started the month warm, that changes this week. KELOLAND Meteorologist Scot Mundt shows the dramatic swing.

Temperatures have taken a dive and we’ll remain cold as we go through the week. In fact, some in northern KELOLAND may struggle to get above zero as we start the New Year.

We’ve been watching the cold air to our north all month, and now it’s being unleashed and allowed to pour into the United States.

This is a look at the departure from daily average high temperatures. As you can see, Sioux Falls had many days above average this month, but that will changes for the last week of the month.

Aberdeen has also had a lot of days above their average highs. When you round out the month, so far, it averages out to be 4 degrees above average per day.

We’ll see how the month ends up as the much colder air continues to move into KELOLAND this week.

Looking at the forecast numbers, we could end the month with an average high temperature being below the monthly climate average. As some days will struggle to get above zero in northeast KELOLAND this week.