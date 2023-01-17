SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a majority of KELOLAND, we are used to blowing snow. There is an area in KELOLAND that has it worse than others due to the landscape.

Buffalo Ridge in northeastern KELOLAND deals with more blowing snow, even creating issues into Minnesota. Buffalo Ridge stretches from near Summit to the north and west to Sisseton, Lake City, and into North Dakota.

Wind, in general, likes to go along flat surfaces. So in areas like Buffalo Ridge or even the Black Hills, wind tries to find the easiest way around the obstacle. This could mean up and over, or splitting around the sides.

When the wind is forced into a smaller area, like going around something, the speed picks up.

Lately, this area has been dealing with a lot of blowing snow creating slick roadways with reduced visibility, which has caused plenty of accidents. If there is blowing snow, slow down and use caution.