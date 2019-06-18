Weather

KELOLAND could see severe weather next week



Posted: Jun 17, 2019 07:32 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 17, 2019 07:32 PM CDT

June is known to be a volatile month for severe weather, but it really hasn't been the case this year.

We had a mixture of clouds and sun in KELOLAND Monday.  Along with it, scattered rain also accompanied the clouds.  But it hasn't been an active June as many of the days have been cooler than average and energy has been lacking in KELOLAND.  That may change later this week and for next week.

This model shows us the available energy or instability in the atmosphere.

The darker the red color, the more energy that is available.  Notice how it sneaks into southeast KELOLAND.

And, next week will bring back more typical June temperatures as numbers return to the 80s for afternoon highs.  The only question is, will there be a triggering mechanism to spark any storms?

So while summer heat and humidity will be here next week, expect better chances for severe weather.

