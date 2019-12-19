KELOLAND and Midwest Christmas weather outlook

Over the last few days, the KELOLAND meteorologists have been eyeing the next chance for snow. And while it’s not coming for a few days, it is looking more likely we’ll see snow in the Midwest, including KELOLAND, during the second half of next week.

We are still very much in the early stages where we can only watch the trends in the daily weather computer model simulations. And at seven days out, we can’t know the specifics, only what those trends are and what has happened in the past. From those two perspectives, we can start to build the forecast.

First off, the computer models have been showing an upper level trough over the West Coast.

This kind of wind pattern has been known to bring moisture to the central US.

Lower in the atmosphere, the models are projecting an area of low pressure low in the atmosphere would develop and move northeast through the Midwest. This kind of weather pattern has produced snow and strong winds in KELOLAND.

As far as snowfall amounts, the models are not trustworthy at this point. There is just too much variability to really know what would happen. But from a historical viewpoint, storm systems that come up from the south are the ones that produce decent amounts of snow and wind.

Another issue with this next chance for snow is the timing. The models are nowhere near in agreement. Some are as early as Christmas afternoon while other models bring the snow in on Friday.

So to put it simply, don’t change your plans at this point. But if you have plans to travel around the Midwest late next week, just keep an eye on the forecast and see how it evolves over the next few days.