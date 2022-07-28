SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we had a cool start to the day with temperatures in the 40s and 50s, we’ll soon see the summer heat and humidity return to KELOLAND which is not good for our soil moisture.

Soil moisture is a vital part when it comes to crops, drought, flood, and fire prediction. It’s the measurement of the water in the soil and is determined by the type of soil and vegetation.

This is a look at a model’s forecast for soil moisture over the next couple of weeks. Keep in mind, this is also at a time when we will have widespread 90 and 100-degree heat.

As things dry out and become dangerously dry, not only will crops start to dry out but fire danger will quickly become a concern during August.

Keep in mind, surface soil moisture is the water that is in the upper 4 inches of soil. Root zone soil moisture is the water that is available to plants, which lies in the upper 6 and a half feet of the soil.

One saving grace could end up being thicker humidity. While that means uncomfortable conditions for us, higher humidity can help crops not lose as much moisture.

